Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court stays conversion of Ishaq Dar’s house into homeless shelter

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Court stays conversion of Ishaq Dar’s house into homeless shelter

Photo: AFP

The Lahore High Court has stayed the conversion of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s house into a homeless shelter.

The government-run shelter was inaugurated on Sunday. On Monday, the court issued a stay order on Dar’s petition against the conversion of his house. The house was seized by NAB and auctioned off after he failed to appear in court.

The court has summoned a reply from the Punjab government in 10 days. The petition has accused the government of illegally converting the house into a homeless shelter.

Dar has contended that the Islamabad High Court had issued a stay order against the auction of the house. He has said the Punjab government’s step is unconstitutional and unlawful.

He also said the government is targeting PML-N leaders. Dar asked the court to declare the government’s move illegal.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ishaq Dar lahore high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.