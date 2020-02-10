Court stays conversion of Ishaq Dar’s house into homeless shelter

The Lahore High Court has stayed the conversion of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s house into a homeless shelter.

The government-run shelter was inaugurated on Sunday. On Monday, the court issued a stay order on Dar’s petition against the conversion of his house. The house was seized by NAB and auctioned off after he failed to appear in court.

The court has summoned a reply from the Punjab government in 10 days. The petition has accused the government of illegally converting the house into a homeless shelter.

Dar has contended that the Islamabad High Court had issued a stay order against the auction of the house. He has said the Punjab government’s step is unconstitutional and unlawful.

He also said the government is targeting PML-N leaders. Dar asked the court to declare the government’s move illegal.