Lahore family demands rearrest of suspected rapist out on bail

Posted: Feb 23, 2020
Posted: Feb 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl near Lahore’s Millat Park on Thursday, according to the police, but later released on bail.

The crime took place on February 18 after which the girl’s family registered an FIR. The police had arrested the suspected rapist, Adil, on February 20.

“We had arrested Adil but he got interim bail within a day,” a police officer said. Another suspect has also been arrested, he added.

The girl’s family has demanded Adil’s immediate rearrest and staged a protest on Multan Road.

The police have assured them that they’re trying to cancel the suspect’s bail and arrest him again.

