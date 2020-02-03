Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
KU extends deadline for submission of BCom exam forms

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
The University of Karachi has extended its date for the submission of registration and examinations forms for BCom part 1 and 2 (private) to February 7, according to a statement issued by the varsity on Monday.

According to the controller of examinations, the candidates for BCom private can submit their registration forms with Rs3,800.

The examination forms for BCom Part 1 or Part 2 can be submitted with Rs5,600. The candidates for BCom Part 1 & 2 (combined) will have to submit Rs9,400 with their forms.

The registration and examination forms and fee voucher are available on the varsity’s website. The students can submit their forms, fee voucher along with the required educational documents at the external unit counter at the Silver Jubilee Gate of KU.

No form will be accepted after the deadline, the statement by the KU controller said.

