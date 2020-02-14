Kohat imam arrested for murdering students after fight over food

Kohat police arrested on Saturday a prayer leader for the murder of two madrassa students after a fight broke out during the routine food distribution at the seminary.

The murder weapon was also seized.

On February 9, the police found two bodies from the bushes near Kohat’s Shahpur. They were sent to a hospital for identification and a post-mortem. The deceased were identified as Lucman, 27, and Muhammad Hasan, 23.

They were both residents of Kohat’s Jangal Khel. They were studying at a local seminary.

In a press conference held on Friday, DSP City Basheer Dad had announced that the police had registered a case against unidentified persons on the complaint of the family members of the deceased and started an inquiry into the murders. He had said that the investigation team had gathered forensic evidence and were searching for the culprit.

The police then arrested Atta Muhammad for the double murder. He is an imam at the Abu Bakr mosque in Yonus Khel. Atta confessed to killing both men after being interrogated by the police.

Police said he identified the location of the murder weapon, cartridges and motorcycle – all of which are now in police custody.

Quoting the suspect’s statement to the police, the DSP said that Atta said he killed the two men over the resentment he had against them after they had an altercation with him during food distribution at the seminary.

Atta told the police that on the day of the incident, he had a fight with the two men when food was being distributed at Zuhr time in the madrassa. “When I was returning to Abu Bakr mosque at Maghrib, they blocked my way near the gardens in Shahpur and picked a fight. I took out my pistol and killed them both,” Atta was quoted as saying by the DSP. He said he immediately rode off on his motorcycle.

After being arrested, the police presented the accused in court. He has been sent on a physical remand for two days. The police says he has been handed over to the investigation team for further questioning.

With reporting by Abbas Gilani