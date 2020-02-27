KMC postpones demolition of four bungalows on Hill Park land

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation postponed on Thursday the anti-encroachment operation against four bungalows illegally constructed on Hill Park’s land.

KMC anti-encroachment department Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that the department had done all its homework for the demolition.

So why was it delayed?

Siddiqui said the Karachi commissioner asked them not to initiate the demolition right now as the matter “needed more working”.

The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to work more over the legality of other bungalows constructed around the Hill Park area.

He [the commissioner] thinks the number of illegal bungalows constructed around Hill Park may be more than four, the KMC senior director said.

Siddiqui said that there are around 150 bungalows of different categories around Hill Park.

The KMC administration had already served eviction notices to the residents of four of these bungalows with a deadline of February 27.

The operation is being done on the orders of the Supreme Court.

These four bungalows are constructed on the slope of Hill Park. Several attempts were made to contact the Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, but he was not available for a comment.