KMC officials take to Karachi’s District Central to clear encroachments

Officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were in District Central on Tuesday, where they cleared encroachments in different areas.

The anti-encroachment team started its operation from the Power House roundabout, which was extended up to as far as Surjani Town.

KMC officials removed shutters and other illegal establishments in front of banks, shops and footpaths. Six shops constructed on the footpath were razed during the drive.

Officials also removed “soft encroachments” including tables, chairs, cabins and other structures placed outside hotels and shops. They also cleared encroachments in the Firdous Colony area.

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said the anti-encroachment operations in Karachi were continued on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A detailed report on the drive would be submitted to the chief justice of Pakistan on February 6, he added.