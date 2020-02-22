Khalid Jawed Khan notified as new attorney-general of Pakistan

The federal government notified Khalid Jawed Khan as the new attorney-general of Pakistan on Saturday.

The notification was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

It says that the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Khalid Jawed Khan as [the] Attorney General for Pakistan “with the rank and status of federal minister with immediate effect.”

AGP Khalid replaces Anwar Mansoor Khan, who resigned from the post on Thursday.

Anwar said he resigned voluntarily. The law ministry, however, said that it had asked for Anwar’s resignation and he did not do it voluntarily.

In a written reply submitted to the court, the ministry said Anwar made “an oral statement before the learned bench, which was unauthorised, without instructions and knowledge of the federal government and the answering respondents, and totally uncalled for”. The ministry also distanced itself from the statement.

AGP Khalid had served as the AGP under the caretaker government before the 2018 elections.