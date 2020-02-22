Saturday, February 22, 2020  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Khalid Jawed Khan notified as new attorney-general of Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Khalid Jawed Khan notified as new attorney-general of Pakistan

The federal government notified Khalid Jawed Khan as the new attorney-general of Pakistan on Saturday.

The notification was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

It says that the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Khalid Jawed Khan as [the] Attorney General for Pakistan “with the rank and status of federal minister with immediate effect.”

AGP Khalid replaces Anwar Mansoor Khan, who resigned from the post on Thursday.

Anwar said he resigned voluntarily. The law ministry, however, said that it had asked for Anwar’s resignation and he did not do it voluntarily.

In a written reply submitted to the court, the ministry said Anwar made “an oral statement before the learned bench, which was unauthorised, without instructions and knowledge of the federal government and the answering respondents, and totally uncalled for”. The ministry also distanced itself from the statement.

AGP Khalid had served as the AGP under the caretaker government before the 2018 elections.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khalid Jawed Khan, Pakistan, Attorney General of Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.