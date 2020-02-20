Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Khalid Jawed Khan is Pakistan’s new attorney-general

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
The federal government has decided to appoint Barrister Khalid Jawed Khan as the next attorney-general of Pakistan.

Khalid Jawed Khan, who had served as the AGP under the caretaker government before the 2018 elections, confirmed to SAMAA TV that the notification appointing him as the AGP will be issued tomorrow (Friday).

Anwar Mansoor Khan was removed as the AGP earlier today (Thursday). Mansoor said he resigned voluntarily.

The law ministry, however, said that it had asked for Anwar’s resignation and he did not do it voluntarily.

In a written reply submitted to the court, the ministry said Anwar made “an oral statement before the learned bench, which was unauthorised, without instructions and knowledge of the federal government and the answering respondents, and totally uncalled for”. The ministry also distanced itself from the statement.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had directed Anwar to produce evidence supporting a statement he made about the 10-member bench challenging the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa or submit a written apology.

At a February 18 hearing, Anwar had levelled allegations against the bench that he later withdrew. The court restrained the media from publishing the allegation but had expressed its displeasure.

