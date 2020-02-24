Khalid Javed declines to represent government in Justice Isa case

Barrister Khalid Javed Khan, the newly appointed attorney-general, has excused himself from representing the federal government in the presidential reference against Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

During hearing of the case on Monday, Khan said he cannot personally represent the government.

The court then adjourned the hearing and told the government to bring a new lawyer who can represent them in the case.

Justice Isa is facing a presidential reference accusing him of hiding his properties in the UK in the names of his wife and children.

“If the federal government’s lawyer doesn’t turn up or asks for more time, the additional attorney-general will present the arguments,” the court said.

The federal government formally appointed Khan as the new attorney-general on Saturday. He replaced Anwar Mansoor Khan, who had resigned on Thursday.