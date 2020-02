One person was shot dead and four others injured in an attack on a house in Khairpur’s Pir Jo Goth on Saturday.

The attackers were members of Ravina Rahujo’s family and were angry that she got married to a man named Zeeshan. The couple married in Friday in a Sehwan court, according to the police.

Her family attacked Zeeshan’s house in Rahujo and kidnapped his father, the police say. In the ensuing fight, one person, identified as Waheed Rahujo, was killed and four others were critically injured.