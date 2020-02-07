Friday, February 7, 2020  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Khairpur patient does not have coronavirus: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Khairpur patient does not have coronavirus: minister

Photo: AFP

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuhu said on Friday that a man in Khairpur, who was suspected of having contracted coronavirus, didn’t have traces of the virus in his blood.

In a statement, the Sindh health minister said that medical examiners didn’t find traces of coronavirus in the blood samples of the man, Shahzeb Rahujo. The statement said the patient will no longer be kept in an isolation ward.

He is still under treatment and will be discharged from the hospital once he gets completely fit, according to the statement.

The minister said the government has taken emergency steps to control a possible outbreak of the deadly virus.

Rahujo had arrived in Karachi from China last week and was shifted to a hospital a few days ago.

He was studying petroleum engineering at a university outside the Wuhan city.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Pakistan, Sindh, Wuhan, China, Khairpur
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.