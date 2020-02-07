Khairpur patient does not have coronavirus: minister

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuhu said on Friday that a man in Khairpur, who was suspected of having contracted coronavirus, didn’t have traces of the virus in his blood.

In a statement, the Sindh health minister said that medical examiners didn’t find traces of coronavirus in the blood samples of the man, Shahzeb Rahujo. The statement said the patient will no longer be kept in an isolation ward.

He is still under treatment and will be discharged from the hospital once he gets completely fit, according to the statement.

The minister said the government has taken emergency steps to control a possible outbreak of the deadly virus.

Rahujo had arrived in Karachi from China last week and was shifted to a hospital a few days ago.

He was studying petroleum engineering at a university outside the Wuhan city.