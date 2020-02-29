Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Khairpur man arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Khairpur man arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl

A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl was arrested on Friday in Khairpur, according to the police.

According to the family, the girl had a mental disability. “The man lured her in and then raped her,” her father said.

Doctors at a hospital examined the girl and took samples for forensic tests. A case has been registered against the suspect.

According to the police, further investigations are under way. “We are waiting for the medical report to come out so that further action can be taken against the suspect,” a police officer said.

The girl’s family has requested the government and the police to take strict action against the suspect.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khairpur rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khairpur, rape, suspect, mental illness, government, police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
Doctors, dietary experts launch ‘fight fat’ initiative in Karachi
Doctors, dietary experts launch ‘fight fat’ initiative in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.