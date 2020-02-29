Khairpur man arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl

A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl was arrested on Friday in Khairpur, according to the police.

According to the family, the girl had a mental disability. “The man lured her in and then raped her,” her father said.

Doctors at a hospital examined the girl and took samples for forensic tests. A case has been registered against the suspect.

According to the police, further investigations are under way. “We are waiting for the medical report to come out so that further action can be taken against the suspect,” a police officer said.

The girl’s family has requested the government and the police to take strict action against the suspect.