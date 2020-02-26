Keamari gas leak leads to heated debate between committee members

NA standing committee on Maritime met on Wednesday

A heated exchange ensued between PPP leader Abdul Qadir Patel and Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi during a meeting on the Keamari gas leak.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Maritime met on Wednesday.

Patel said that the federal government is not taking the responsibility for the gas leak, adding that it has been more than 10 days and the cause is still unknown.

Zaidi, in response, said that the Sindh government is responsible for investigating the gas leak.

MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad, on the other hand, demanded a judicial inquiry in the case.

This is not rocket science that the government couldn't find out the cause, remarked committee member Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das.

KPT chairperson briefed the committee members and said that the deaths weren’t caused by soybean. It doesn't have any smell, he remarked.

If anything happened at the port then shouldn’t the people working there would’ve been the first ones to have been affected, he asked.