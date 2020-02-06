KDA halts anti-encroachment drive as residents protest

The Karachi Development Authority had to halt its anti-encroachment operation in Surjani Town on Thursday after the area people put up a protest.

The estate and enforcement department planned the operation for sectors six and eight, but the retaliation by the resident compelled the authority to stop.

The men, women and children of the area took to the streets of Surjani Town on the arrival of the KDA team and police force.

They staged a protest demonstration and pelted stones on the KDA and police officials. The protestors also chanted slogans against the KDA.

The KDA officials said that China-cutting was conducted in Surjani’s sectors six and eight in the last 20 years.

“These lands belong to the government and [were] allotted to the people through balloting and other different ways,” KDA officials said.

The KDA officials said that the allotees are not able to construct their houses due to encroachment on their lands. Their lands were allotted to others by China-cutting in the past.

KDA, however, maintained that they were conducting the operation on the orders of the Supreme Court.

They manged to raze only one illegal structure.