KCR top priority of CPEC Authority, chairperson tells Sindh CM

Karachi Circular Railway is on the top priority of the CPEC Authority, its chairperson, General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, told Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah during a meeting on Friday.

Gen (retd)Bajwa said he would pursue the already approved project and the new project with Chinese authority so that work on them could be started.

The chief minister said that three projects of Sindh, Karachi Circular Railway, China Special Economic Zone Dhabeji and Keti Bandar, have been approved under the CPEC. He added that only their financial mechanism was yet to be finalised.

Talking about KCR, Shah said that framework agreement between Pakistan and the Chinese Planning Commission, known as NDRC, will be signed soon.

A concessional agreement between China and Pakistan is being prepared too.

The CPECA chairperson told the chief minister that the Chinese president was expected to visit Pakistan between May and June this year, therefore all the formalities and documentation of the CPEC-related projects should be completed by then.

They decided that a 105-kilometer railway line will be constructed from Chhor to Islamkot to transport coal from Thar Coal field to Port Qasim. and install 1,320 MegaWatt in Thar Coal Block-VI under CPEC-related projects.

The chief minister said that he has earmarked 1,530 acres of land for China Special Economic Zone Dhabeji, a CPEC priority project.

He added that Dhabeji Zone has many advantages such as access to Port Qasim and Jinnah Terminal, which is hardly 35 kilometers via National Highway, enabling safe travel of foreign workers and management personal.

The Keti Bandar Project is an important part of the Sindh government’s strategy towards developing the Energy sector, said the CM.

Other CPEC related projects were discussed too, including two major potential projects based in Thar that were discussed during the 9thJCC meeting held on November 5, 2019.