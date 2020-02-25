Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Karachi’s Royal Park building demolition begins on court’s order

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
It is located on Rashid Minhas Road

Heavy machinery was used Monday night to demolish the pillars on the ground floor of the Royal Park Residency building on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road.

A six-storey building has been constructed already and it will be demolished too. The two-acre land, which is adjacent to Aladdin Park, is said to have been allotted illegally to the building owner.

More than 417 apartments have been allotted to the people. Some of the allottees gathered near the building at night and asked the authorities to stop the demolition. They said that they have paid a total sum of Rs1.36 billion to the owner.

The operation is being carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The court ruled that the land in question is “purported to have been illegally sold by the government of Sind's revenue department” and declared all its documents, including the allotment papers and the lease, to be unlawful. It said so in an order released on February 18.

The Karachi commissioner was instructed to demolish the building and clear the land in two months and present a report in court.

