Karachi’s garbage could produce power like Sweden, says geologist

Karachi and other Pakistani cities could use heaps of garbage and other biomass to generate energy, and to get it started, a Pakistani scientist with 23 years of experience in the oil and gas sector is ready to work with the government.

Geologist Dr Waseem Paracha is currently living in Canada where he’s the vice-chairman of US-based New Central Energy Services, a company that offers oilfield services.

He appeared on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Friday and explained how Pakistan can learn from Sweden to generate power from trash.

“We have [power] plants in Karachi that could be used to generate electricity,” he said.

Sweden was the first country to use biomass to generate energy. It did so in the early 1990s. Since then, according to Dr Paracha, Sweden has imported 900,000 tonnes of garbage from neighbouring countries and used it to produce electricity.

The method saves money, and has a positive impact on the environment as well.

Some areas of Karachi face power outages and have become dumping spots for garbage.

Dr Paracha said the power issue can be solved with a bulk of garbage, which we already have, and a “very big” investment, for which he needs the government to pitch in.

Dr Paracha was part of the KP government’s advisory board in 2012 and had recommended making the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company.

He said he had tried implementing the same strategy in Mardan, however, the project still hasn’t been completed.

“The companies we are working with at the moment can help Pakistan develop at a faster pace.”