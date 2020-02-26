Former Karachi mayor Niamatullah Khan laid to rest

He passed away on Tuesday

Former Karachi mayor Niamatullah Khan, who passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday, was laid to rest in Karachi on Wednesday afternoon.

His funeral prayers were held at Idarah Noor-e-Haq, the Jamaat-e-Islami's headquarters in Karachi. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, JI chief Sirajul Haq, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and others attended the prayers.

Khan, who has served as the JI chief, was the Nazim of the city from August 2001 to June 2005.

He was born in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on October 1, 1930. His father,

Abdul Shakoor Khan, used to work for the Railways department while his

mother, Bismillah Begum, was a housewife.

His father passed away in 1940 and the family moved to Karachi in 1947.

Khan went on to complete his double MA in journalism and Persian along with LLB. He even served as a stenographer for Jamshed Nusserwanjee Mehta, the first elected Karachi mayor.

He was buried in the DHA Phase-VIII Graveyard.