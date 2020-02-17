Karachiites can get subsidised fruit, vegetables home-delivered from Feb 21

The people of Karachi will be able to get subsidised fruit and vegetables on their doorstep from February 21. To place their orders, all they need is to download the Android app Karachi Price List.

The government-notified rates of fruit and vegetables are daily updated on the app at 9am, according to the Karachi commissioner’s office. The app will also have the option of home delivery from Feb 21.

The commissioner’s office has permitted three companies to start their operations. They will deliver fruit and vegetables to Karachiites at prices fixed by the government.

These companies include Webstings, Asiatelco and Fowrry Technologies Private Limited.

Fowrry Technologies is already running its operations in Islamabad under the Islamabad Capital Territory administration.

The Islamabad-based company will start its operations in Karachi’s District East within a week. The name of its application is Fowrry.

The other two companies are based in Karachi. Webstings will start its operations in District East from Feb 21 through its app DK Mart.

The third company, Asiatelco, has its app in the final stages of development. It’ll start operations in District South by the end of February.

People will be able to choose any of the three service providers from the Karachi Price List app.