Saturday, February 15, 2020  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Karachi woman buried 12 years after death

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi woman buried 12 years after death

Photo: file

A woman whose body was kept at an apartment in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar for 12 years has been laid to rest.

Zakia’s funeral prayers were offered on Saturday and she was buried at the Sakhi Hassan Graveyard.

Her body was found Wednesday night from a garbage dump outside the AGP Office in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The police said that the woman died in 2008 and her body was kept in an apartment by her son Qaiser, a chartered account, and daughter Shagufta.

The children lived with the body in the apartment for four years after which they shifted to a house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 4 in 2012.

Qaiser used to regularly visit the apartment to pay the electricity and gas bills.

Neighbours said they asked Qaiser about his mother but he would start quarreling with them so they stopped asking.

On October 14, 2019 Qaiser died following a heart attack. Shagufta’s health deteriorated and she passed away on January 29.

After they died, Zakia’s estranged brother, 70-year-old Mehboob, arrived at the apartment and tried to dispose of the body. He was caught on CCTV camera carrying the body out in a blanket and handing it over to his son and wife, who drove off and dumped it outside the AGP office.

The police have arrested him and are now investigating the case, the East SSP said.

Karachi
 
