Karachi siblings who kept mother’s 12-year-old body possibly murdered: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Photo: file

The Karachi police are investigating whether the siblings who kept their mother’s body in their apartment in Gulshan-e-Iqbal for 12 years were murdered.

The case emerged on February 13 after Zakia Bibi’s body was found in a garbage dump outside the AGP Office in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The police said that the woman died in 2008 and her body was kept in an apartment by her son Qaiser, a chartered account, and daughter Shagufta.

On October 14, 2019 Qaiser died of a heart attack. Shagufta passed away on January 29.

After they died, Zakia’s estranged brother 70-year-old Mehboob arrived at the apartment and tried to dispose of the body. He was caught on CCTV camera carrying the body out in a blanket and handing it over to his son and wife, who drove off and dumped it.

The police are now investigating whether Qaiser and Shagufta were murdered.

They said that Mehboob has been accused of stealing Qaiser’s laptop and papers and Shagufta’s two vehicles from their apartment prior to his niece’s death.

Residents of the area said that Shagufta was sent food by her uncle four days before her death.

The police have said that the results of a forensic test will reveal more details.

