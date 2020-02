Several areas in Karachi received light rain early Tuesday morning. This, coupled with strong winds, has brought the city’s temperatures down.

Light rain was reported in Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Orangi Town, Site Area, North Nazimabad, Manghopir, II Chunrigar, Malir, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and Defence.

The rain has turned the roads slippery and there are puddles in different places because of which traffic was slow in the morning. Power outages have been reported too.