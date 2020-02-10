Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Karachi police recover only 10% of January’s 2,780 stolen motorcycles

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Citizens Police Liaison Committee has released the crime statistics for Karachi in January and the data isn’t a good reflection of the police.

According to the CPLC statistics, 30 people were murdered across Karachi in January.

Of the 2,780 motorcycles stolen in January, only 285 were recovered by the police. That’s about 10% of the stolen vehicles.

There were also 151 cars stolen in the city in January. Another 1,912 people lost their mobile phones in robbery incidents.

The Sindh government recently asked the federal government to withdraw the services of the province’s police chief and one of the reasons for this was because the government believed he wasn’t able to control crime. Murtaza Wahab, the chief minister’s law adviser, said crime had grown during Kaleem Imam’s tenure and he wasn’t doing anything to resolve the issue.

