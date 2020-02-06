Karachi police arrest man for beating his daughter

Karachi police arrested a man on Thursday after a video of him beating his own daughter on a street went viral on the internet.

The man, identified as Dildar Bhatti, was seen beating his daughter with a steel spoon on a narrow street in the city’s Gulbahar area. The 15-year-old girl was heard telling him that she is getting hurt but the father kept hitting her.

Dildar told police that it was a mistake to beat his daughter outside their home. He said that he showed “strictness” because he doesn’t want his daughter take a “wrong step”.

Central SSP Arif Rao Aslam told SAMAA TV that the police will itself register a case against Dildar if the family doesn’t come forward to lodge an FIR.