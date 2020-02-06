Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi police arrest man for beating his daughter

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi police arrest man for beating his daughter

Karachi police arrested a man on Thursday after a video of him beating his own daughter on a street went viral on the internet.

The man, identified as Dildar Bhatti, was seen beating his daughter with a steel spoon on a narrow street in the city’s Gulbahar area. The 15-year-old girl was heard telling him that she is getting hurt but the father kept hitting her.

Dildar told police that it was a mistake to beat his daughter outside their home. He said that he showed “strictness” because he doesn’t want his daughter take a “wrong step”.

Central SSP Arif Rao Aslam told SAMAA TV that the police will itself register a case against Dildar if the family doesn’t come forward to lodge an FIR.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Police, Father, Daughter
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.