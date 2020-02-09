Be it initiating the anti-encroachment drive in Karachi or taking notice of the construction of illegal buildings in the metropolis, there is no doubt that Karachi owes its development to the Supreme Court, said Kiran Naz, host of 7se8 on SAMAA TV.

In another attempt to make things right in the city, the court has taken notice of the delay in the resumption of the Karachi Circular Railway and has ordered the dismissal of all corrupt officers from the Sindh Building and Control Authority.

In a hearing on Thursday (February 6), the Supreme Court reprimanded the Railways secretary, the Sindh government and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, reporter Irfan ul Haque told Naz.

“The court gave remarks that the Railway authorities did not have the will to complete the circular railway project and were deliberately delaying it,” he said.

It has given the Railway authorities a week to demolish all illegal buildings standing in the way of the railway tracks without any delay.

While discussing the performance of the governments, both federal and provincial, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered the advocate general to go through Article 140 of the Constitution and made him read it out loud.

The law states that each province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments.

According to Haque, Justice Ahmed then went on the ask the advocate-general if the government was actually doing what the law suggests, to which the later did not have any answer.

The court believes that it’s the responsibility of government to provide residents all the facilities that they deserve.

“It said that if the provincial government failed to do so, it means that they are violating the Constitution,” Haque added.

SBCA in the spotlight

Another important issue that was brought up in the court was the construction of illegal buildings in the city.

“A builder mafia operates openly in Karachi and works with corrupt officers of the SBCA,” SAMAA TV Karachi bureau chief Faisal Shakeel told Naz.

“These are not registered builders but mere contractors who are targeting poor people and constructing illegal buildings that are not safe at all,” he said. “They purchase small plots between 60 and 120 square yards and construct high-rise buildings on them.”

The contractors get the plots for around Rs5 million. After the building is constructed, they sell one apartment for Rs2 million to Rs3 million, earning hundreds of millions, Shakeel said.

These illegal buildings are mostly found in cantonment areas such as Liaquatabad, Delhi Colony, Nazimabad, Punjab Colony, PMT Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Pehlwan Goth.

Due to the over construction of illegal buildings water, gas and sewerage problems are prevalent in these areas. “When 120 to 100 people live in areas that used to accommodate five to six these problems are bound to come up,” he said.

These areas have also gotten so congested that cars and even ambulances can’t pass through.

The Supreme Court took notice of this illegal construction and ordered the government to dismiss SBCA Director-General Zafar Ahsan and all other corrupt officers in the department. It claimed that without the involvement of these officers corruption this massive could not take place.

The court also ordered that the SBCA be transformed into a department that completely works for the public.

The chief justice also took updates on the Green Line Project stating that it had been under construction for more than a year now and traffic in the city was disrupted because of it. The court was assured that the project will be completed by March 2021.