Karachi mayor calls for improvements in local government laws

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar says the people of the city can get more relief if improvements are made in the local government laws.

He was chairing a meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation officers at his office in the Old KMC Building on Monday.

The mayor said efforts are being made to increase KMC’s revenue so that the corporation can play an effective role in the development and progress of Karachi.

“Being an international city, Karachi is not getting its due share of funds,” Akhtar said, adding that KMC officers should take effective measures to enhance revenue without putting added tax burden on the masses.

He said that millions of people come to Karachi every year to earn a living. KMC should plan policies accordingly, he said.

Bagh Ibne Qasim, Safari Park, the Karachi Zoo and the Landhi Korangi Zoo have been renovated, he claimed.