Karachi may be getting two more districts: Wasim Akhtar

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar says the Sindh government is planning to form two more districts in Karachi under the name of making amendments to the Local Government Act.

He was speaking at a seminar about Karachi’s civic issues organised by the All City Tajir Ittehad at a hotel in Karachi on Friday.

Akhtar slammed the PPP-led Sindh government and said it has destroyed Karachi by dividing one district into six more districts.

“Now they are planning to form the Lyari and Gadap districts too,” he said.

The government has already converted the Karachi Building Control Authority into the Sindh Building Control Authority, he said, adding that it has retained the tax collection departments under its control as well.

Akhtar said that political parties have not made a uniform local government act in 70 years. This continuous change in the system has devastated Karachi.

He asked the traders community to come forward and play their role in making the Local Government Act for Karachi.

“The Sindh government said that it working on making amendments to the 2013 Act and it will be finalised soon,” Akhtar said.

The Karachi mayor said that the traders should ask the provincial government what kinds of amendments are being made.