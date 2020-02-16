Karachi man mugged, shot dead by robbers in Baldia Town

A man was first mugged and then shot dead by two robbers in Karachi’s Baldia Town New Colony Saturday night, according to the police.

Ilyas, a transporter, was walking with his son when he was stopped by two robbers on a motorcycle. They took Rs115,000 and a mobile phone from him.

“Ilyas tried to trick the robbers by taking out a gun after which they opened fire at him,” a police officer said.

According to his son Abid, the robbers also took his father’s gun after shooting him. Ilyas had a legal license for his weapon, his son added.

Members of the transport association living in Baldia Town have complained that incidents of snatching have become common in the area. They have threatened to go on strike if the robbers are not caught immediately.