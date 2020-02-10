Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi man arrested for attempting to rape four-year-old neighbour: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi man arrested for attempting to rape four-year-old neighbour: police

A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly tried to rape a four-year-old girl in North Nazimabad’s Kausar Niazi Colony in Karachi, according to the police.  

“Sajid had lured the girl with sweets and took her to his house where he tried to rape her,” a police officer said. The girl escaped from his house and went back home where she told her parents what happened, he added.

The girl’s parents and neighbours gathered at Sajid’s place and called the police.

The Hyderi police have arrested him and have registered an FIR. The girl’s father, however, said that an FIR was not sufficient and a severe punishment should be given to the suspect.   

“He should be hanged in public,” he demanded.

Residents of the colony also said that that the only way to stop such incidents is through conviction.

According to the police, the suspect was intoxicated when he committed the crime. Further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Kausar Niazi Colony, neighbour, rape, Nazimabad, Hyderi, public hanging, FIR, police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.