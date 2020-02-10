Karachi man arrested for attempting to rape four-year-old neighbour: police

A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly tried to rape a four-year-old girl in North Nazimabad’s Kausar Niazi Colony in Karachi, according to the police.

“Sajid had lured the girl with sweets and took her to his house where he tried to rape her,” a police officer said. The girl escaped from his house and went back home where she told her parents what happened, he added.

The girl’s parents and neighbours gathered at Sajid’s place and called the police.

The Hyderi police have arrested him and have registered an FIR. The girl’s father, however, said that an FIR was not sufficient and a severe punishment should be given to the suspect.

“He should be hanged in public,” he demanded.

Residents of the colony also said that that the only way to stop such incidents is through conviction.

According to the police, the suspect was intoxicated when he committed the crime. Further investigations are under way.