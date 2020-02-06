Karachi groom on the run for celebratory aerial firing

His friend was arrested

A Karachi groom has been on the run since his wedding night after the police arrested his friend for firing in the air at his wedding in Quaidabad.

The groom and his friends began firing in the air at his wedding reception. Videos of them firing circulated on social media, prompting the police to take action.

After his friend was arrested, the groom fled. The police are currently conducting raids to arrest him.

A case has been lodged against them under the Pakistan Penal Code. Weapons were also seized from his friend.