Karachi groom beaten as first wife ‘crashes’ third wedding

Posted: Feb 11, 2020
Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A man was beaten up by the guests at his wedding ceremony Monday night after his first wife showed up at the event with their children. She claimed that it was his third marriage.

According to the police, Asif was caught by the guests and beaten up to an extent that his clothes were torn apart. The officers made him sit inside the SHO’s office but he escaped from there as well and hid under a bus.

Asif, however, was caught by his relatives again and was beaten for the second time.

He works at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences, and Technology, his first wife said. “He is a patient of hepatitis and ruins the lives of girls by marrying them,” she added.

The groom, on the other hand, believes that third marriage is his legal right and has threatened to file a case against his first wife.

After the incident, Asif was taken to the police station. After which the officers had closed the gates and did not let anyone in. They also declined to talk to the media.

