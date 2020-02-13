Karachi family kept woman’s body in freezer for 10 years

The Karachi police made a gruesome discovery on Wednesday night when they found the body of a woman in a garbage dump in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The body was between 10 and 12 years old. The woman has been identified as Zakia Bibi.

The police say the body was coated in chemicals and kept in a freezer at her apartment in Block 11 by her son and daughter. After they passed away, her brother, 70-year-old Mehboob, took over charge.

However, he soon tired of it and dumped the body in the trash.

The police have arrested him and are now investigating the case, the East SSP said.

The son and daughter kept the body out of love, said East SSP Tanveer Alam Odho.

The police have completed a post-mortem examination of the body.