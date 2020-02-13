Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi family kept woman’s body in freezer for 10 years

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi family kept woman’s body in freezer for 10 years

File photo: AFP

The Karachi police made a gruesome discovery on Wednesday night when they found the body of a woman in a garbage dump in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The body was between 10 and 12 years old. The woman has been identified as Zakia Bibi.

The police say the body was coated in chemicals and kept in a freezer at her apartment in Block 11 by her son and daughter. After they passed away, her brother, 70-year-old Mehboob, took over charge.

However, he soon tired of it and dumped the body in the trash.

The police have arrested him and are now investigating the case, the East SSP said.

The son and daughter kept the body out of love, said East SSP Tanveer Alam Odho.

The police have completed a post-mortem examination of the body.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.