Thursday, February 27, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi court asks why Delhi Colony building hasn’t been demolished

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi court asks why Delhi Colony building hasn’t been demolished

Photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court expressed its anger at the Cantonment Board Clifton over its failure to demolish an illegal 11-storey building in Delhi Colony.

It heard on Thursday a petition claiming that the court had ordered the building’s demolition but no step has been taken by the authorities.

Eleven-storey buildings are now being constructed in Delhi Colony and Punjab Colony, remarked Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi. “The buildings look like pigeonholes.”

The court asked who approved the building plan. The bench expressed its anger at the CBC for turning a blind eye towards such constructions. “What were you doing when the road was made?”

The CBC lawyer said that the Sindh government is responsible for the building construction. The building falls within in limits of a katchi abadi, he added.

No one will ever work if you keep blaming each other, remarked the judge.

CBC has been given till March 7 to submit its reply in the case.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal building

The Sindh Building Control Authority also came under the court’s radar over failing to demolish a building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 13D despite orders.

The demolition was ordered in 2017 yet no action was taken, the petitioner told the court.

The SBCA doesn’t even know what’s happening in the city, a judge remarked.

The court has instructed the SBCA to submit a detailed report in the case on March 24.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.