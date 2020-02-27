Karachi court asks why Delhi Colony building hasn’t been demolished

The Sindh High Court expressed its anger at the Cantonment Board Clifton over its failure to demolish an illegal 11-storey building in Delhi Colony.

It heard on Thursday a petition claiming that the court had ordered the building’s demolition but no step has been taken by the authorities.

Eleven-storey buildings are now being constructed in Delhi Colony and Punjab Colony, remarked Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi. “The buildings look like pigeonholes.”

The court asked who approved the building plan. The bench expressed its anger at the CBC for turning a blind eye towards such constructions. “What were you doing when the road was made?”

The CBC lawyer said that the Sindh government is responsible for the building construction. The building falls within in limits of a katchi abadi, he added.

No one will ever work if you keep blaming each other, remarked the judge.

CBC has been given till March 7 to submit its reply in the case.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal building

The Sindh Building Control Authority also came under the court’s radar over failing to demolish a building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 13D despite orders.

The demolition was ordered in 2017 yet no action was taken, the petitioner told the court.

The SBCA doesn’t even know what’s happening in the city, a judge remarked.

The court has instructed the SBCA to submit a detailed report in the case on March 24.