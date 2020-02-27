Karachi coronavirus patient’s family discharged from hospital: govt

The family members of a 22-year-old coronavirus patient, who was one of the first cases to be confirmed in Pakistan, have been discharged from the hospital after they tested negative, the Sindh health department said Thursday.

The health officials had confirmed on Wednesday the first two cases of the coronavirus in the country. One of them was reported in Karachi and the other was reported in a “federal area”.

The 22-year-old patient is still in isolation at a hospital in Karachi, according to the Sindh health department.

The patient had recently returned to Pakistan from Iran by air.

The Sindh government says they have contacted the FIA and obtained the data of all 1,500 passengers who have travelled from Iran to Karachi since February 1.

These people have been identified according to their Union Council and medical officers are in the process of keeping them under observation for the next 15 days. They have been told to isolate themselves within their own households for 15 days.