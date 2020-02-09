Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

JUI-F to hold anti-govt rally in Karachi on February 23

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
JUI-F to hold anti-govt rally in Karachi on February 23

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, announced Sunday that his party will hold a public rally in Karachi on February 23 as part of its protest drive against the government.

The JUI-F chief told the reporters in Lahore that the party will also hold a public rally in Islamabad next month.

Fazl, who shared the stage with several PML-N and PPP leaders during his anti-government protest in Islamabad last year, said that he hasn’t invited the opposition to participate in the JUI-F’s public rallies because the opposition parties are divided.

“The opposition is divided,” he said, adding that the divide benefits the government.

He, however, said that his party hasn’t closed its door for the PML-N and the PPP and he will talk to their leaders if they contact him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fazlur rehman Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
JUIF, Pakistan, Karachi, PTI
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.