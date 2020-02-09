JUI-F to hold anti-govt rally in Karachi on February 23

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, announced Sunday that his party will hold a public rally in Karachi on February 23 as part of its protest drive against the government.

The JUI-F chief told the reporters in Lahore that the party will also hold a public rally in Islamabad next month.

Fazl, who shared the stage with several PML-N and PPP leaders during his anti-government protest in Islamabad last year, said that he hasn’t invited the opposition to participate in the JUI-F’s public rallies because the opposition parties are divided.

“The opposition is divided,” he said, adding that the divide benefits the government.

He, however, said that his party hasn’t closed its door for the PML-N and the PPP and he will talk to their leaders if they contact him.