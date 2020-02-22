Jhelum dentist accused of selling drugs to students: police

A man allegedly sold ice (methamphetamine) to students at a government school in Jhelum, according to the police.

“We confiscated the drugs from the bags of two students of grade six,” said the Jhelum DPO. “When we questioned the children, they revealed that they had gotten the drugs from a dentist,” he said.

An investigation was immediately conducted after which we raided the dental clinic, the DPO added. An employee working at the clinic has been arrested, however, the doctor managed to escape.

According to the police, three packets of ice have been seized from the clinic.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.