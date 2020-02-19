Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Jhang woman arrested on charges of blackmailing Islamabad lawyer

Posted: Feb 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A woman has been arrested on charges of blackmailing a lawyer in Islamabad.

The lawyer had filed a complaint against the Jhang woman at the FIA’s cybercrime wing in 2019. He claimed that the woman told him to pay her Rs8 million otherwise she would leak his private pictures.

The woman was using a sim registered in the name of a Lahore Cantt resident.

The FIA arrested her on Wednesday and presented before a judicial magistrate. The court remanded her into police custody.

The agency said that the woman was texting a lot of men from different mobile phones. All her mobile phones, memory cards and other electronic items have been seized.

MOST READ
