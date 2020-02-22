Jhang man slits woman’s throat after getting caught mid-robbery

A man was arrested on Friday for murdering a woman by slitting her throat with a saw after he was caught stealing food from her house in Jhang’s Shah Kabir, according to the police.

Eighteen-year-old Yasir used to steal food from houses in the neighbourhood regularly. “He used to climb the walls of the houses and jump inside when nobody was home,” said DPO Hassan Raza.

“He used to take food items from the fridge and then escape,” he said. According to the woman’s family, Yasir had been stealing food from their house for some time.

“That day my daughter caught him red-handed after which he murdered her,” the woman’s father said.

Yasir admitted to his crime in police custody. “I got scared when they caught me and killed her with a saw kept nearby,” he said.

The police have collected evidence against the suspect and have begun the investigation.