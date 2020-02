A man has been arrested for murdering his seven-year-old nephew in Jhang.

He has been accused of slapping, beating and giving electric shocks to the kid too. The suspect then strangled his nephew and tried to stage it as a suicide.

The boy’s body was found hanging from a fan in their house. The medical report revealed that their were torture marks all over his body.

The police said that the child’s mother started living with her brother after her divorce.

A case has been registered.