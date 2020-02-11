Tuesday, February 11, 2020  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Jamshed Dasti’s remand extended by three days in kidnapping case

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Former MNA Jamshed Dasti. Photo: FILE

A local court in Multan extended on Tuesday physical remand of Awami Raj Party Chairman Jamshed Dasti by three days. He’s accused of kidnapping an oil tanker driver and stealing oil.

Dasti was arrested by the Muzaffargarh police from Multan Cantt on February 6. He was then handed over to police on a four-day remand.

The former MNA was presented before the court of Senior Civil Judge Javed Iqbal on Tuesday. Police requested the court to grant a seven-day extension in his remand.

Dasti’s lawyers, on the other hand, claimed that he was being targeted as part of a political agenda.

“This is a conspiracy against me,” the ARP chairman said. “The country is in its worst state but everyone has turned a blind eye to it.”

However, the court granted the police three-day extension in Dasti’s remand.

It also accepted Dasti’s plea to be admitted to a hospital for treatment.

