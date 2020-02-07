Jamshed Dasti remanded into police custody for four days

Former MNA Jamshed Dasti was remanded on Friday into police custody for four days in a case relating to the kidnapping of an oil tanker driver and stealing oil.

Muzaffargarh police arrested the former lawmaker from Ghaus-e-Azam Road in Multan on Thursday. The case against him was registered in December 2019.

Dasti was presented before the court of Magistrate Javed Iqbal on Friday. His lawyers requested the court to order his medical examination and allow him home-cooked meals in custody.

They described his arrest as “political victimisation”, requesting the court to dismiss the case.

However, the court granted four-day remand of the accused to the police. It approved the plea seeking Dasti’s medical examination and home-cooked meals in custody.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Dasti prayed that may Allah Almighty guide the rulers to the right path.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location after the hearing.