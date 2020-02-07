Friday, February 7, 2020  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Jamshed Dasti remanded into police custody for four days

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Jamshed Dasti remanded into police custody for four days

Former MNA Jamshed Dasti. Photo: FILE

Former MNA Jamshed Dasti was remanded on Friday into police custody for four days in a case relating to the kidnapping of an oil tanker driver and stealing oil.

Muzaffargarh police arrested the former lawmaker from Ghaus-e-Azam Road in Multan on Thursday. The case against him was registered in December 2019.

Dasti was presented before the court of Magistrate Javed Iqbal on Friday. His lawyers requested the court to order his medical examination and allow him home-cooked meals in custody.

They described his arrest as “political victimisation”, requesting the court to dismiss the case.

However, the court granted four-day remand of the accused to the police. It approved the plea seeking Dasti’s medical examination and home-cooked meals in custody.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Dasti prayed that may Allah Almighty guide the rulers to the right path.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location after the hearing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jamshed dasti
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Jamshed Dasti, custody, remand, Multan, police, oil tanker driver, kidnapping
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.