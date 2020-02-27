Islamabad starts crackdown against stores selling pricey masks

A crackdown has been initiated in Islamabad against those selling surgical masks at high prices amid panic in the country about the coronavirus outbreak.

It has been initiated under Section 144.

One man was arrested after a medical store in A-11 was raided. He was identified as Shiraz.

He was selling a Rs5 mask for Rs120.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Omer Randhawa headed the raids conducted in several of Islamabad’s medical stores.

The store owners were instructed to keep N-95 surgical masks in stock for safety against the coronavirus.

Several big medical stores also distributed free masks in some areas.

Making a profit on masks will not be tolerated, said Randhawa.