Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Islamabad man arrested for impersonating NAB DG, blackmailing people

Posted: Feb 28, 2020
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
File Photo

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly impersonating the director-general of the National Accountability Bureau in Islamabad, according to the bureau’s spokesperson.

“Muhammad Nadeem pretended to be the NAB DG and forced officers of the bureau to involve themselves in illegal practices,” the NAB spokesperson said. Nadeem was also involved in blackmailing people for money.

An investigation was initiated against the suspect on orders of NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. He has been handed over to the police, the spokesperson said.

In the last two years, more than nine fake NAB officers have been arrested. All of them were involved in blackmailing people.

The spokesperson added that if anyone gets a call from a fake officer, the bureau should immediately inform them so action can be taken.

