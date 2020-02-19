Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad High Court issues contempt notices in PMDC restoration case

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council still isn’t functioning, despite the Islamabad High Court’s order. The court sent a contempt of court notice to the health secretary on Wednesday.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani asked whether there was anyone in the federal government who could even explain this. If the government does things like this, the people will come out on to the streets and throw rocks, he said.

Separately, the federal government also challenged the February 11 restoration order. It filed an inter-court appeal.

In the appeal, it said the court has interfered in an administrative issue, which is not in their jurisdiction.

It said the single-bench verdict was against the rules set by the Supreme Court.

Justice Kiyani heard on Wednesday the contempt of court petition against the sealing of the PMDC. The court asked on whose order the building had been sealed. The Islamabad administration replied that it was on the orders of the health ministry.

Justice Kiyani then criticized the federal government and health ministry and said they were playing with fire. A man felt like it so he locked up the building, said the court.

