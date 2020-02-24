Islamabad gang accused of stealing food from trucks arrested: police

A gang of five men accused of robbing food trucks in Islamabad and Rawalpindi was arrested on Sunday, according to the police.

The police confiscated essential food items such as ghee, oil, wheat, sugar and rice worth Rs5.2 million from them. “Their targets were truck drivers transporting food between Islamabad and Rawalpindi late at night,” Lohi Bher SHO Shahid Zaman said.

“They used to follow them and once the trucks reached an isolated place, they used to tie up the driver and rob the truck,” he added.

Residents of the cities had filed several complaints with the police after which an investigation was conducted. The police also seized weapons from them.

The suspects admitted to their crime in police custody and revealed that there were other members of the gang who robbed people the same way in other cities as well.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.