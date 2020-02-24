Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad gang accused of stealing food from trucks arrested: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Islamabad gang accused of stealing food from trucks arrested: police

Photo: Online

A gang of five men accused of robbing food trucks in Islamabad and Rawalpindi was arrested on Sunday, according to the police.

The police confiscated essential food items such as ghee, oil, wheat, sugar and rice worth Rs5.2 million from them. “Their targets were truck drivers transporting food between Islamabad and Rawalpindi late at night,” Lohi Bher SHO Shahid Zaman said.

“They used to follow them and once the trucks reached an isolated place, they used to tie up the driver and rob the truck,” he added.

Residents of the cities had filed several complaints with the police after which an investigation was conducted. The police also seized weapons from them.

The suspects admitted to their crime in police custody and revealed that there were other members of the gang who robbed people the same way in other cities as well.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad Rawalpindi robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Rawalpindi, food items, ghee, oil, sugar, wheat, investigations, food trucks, gang, police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.