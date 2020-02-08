Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house converted into a homeless shelter

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house has been converted into a homeless shelter.
The PML-N leader’s house was seized as part of NAB actionagainst him in an assets beyond means case. The 4 kanal 17 marla house inLahore was seized on July 27, 2019 on NAB’s orders.
Forty people will be given a place to stay in the house. Metalbunkbeds have been set up in what was once a living room. Each room is air-conditioned.
Separate rooms have been set up for women.
It will be inaugurated today (Saturday), according to the PunjabSocial Welfare Department.
Dar has been declared an absconder by an accountabilitycourt. He left Pakistan in 2017 on the pretence of getting medical treatmentabroad and never returned.
On May 8, 2018 he was ordered by the Supreme Court to returnto the country. The FIA even sough Interpol’s help for his return, however, onNovember 7, 2019 Interpol declared there was insufficient evidence against himfor his extradition.
His son Ali Dar called the conversion of the house “stateterrorism”. He said the action was against an Islamabad High Court order datedJanuary 28, 2020.