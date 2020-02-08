Ishaq Dar accuses govt of contempt of court

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar blamed the federal and Punjab governments of contempt of court on Saturday after his house was converted into a shelter home.

“They have violated the decision of the Islamabad High Court and I will the move court against them,” Dar said in a video posted on Twitter.

پاکستان کی تاریخ میں شاید ہی کوئی اس طرح کی بدترین انتقامی کاروائیاں کی گئی ہوں جو ہمارے خلاف کی جارہی ہیں.پنجاب حکومت کو استعمال کرکے جو ریاستی دہشتگردی کی جارہی ہے یہ قابل مذمت ہے.@MIshaqDar50 pic.twitter.com/hT3BQQQ02q — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 8, 2020

The PML-N leader’s house was seized as part of NAB’s action against him in an assets beyond means case. The 4 kanal 17 marla house in Lahore was seized on July 27, 2019 on NAB’s orders.

“The government had raided my residence in Lahore and had wanted to put it up on auction on January 28,” Dar said. “But during a hearing on January 27, the court had clearly rejected the auction.”

When they failed to auction it, the government decided to convert it into a shelter home, Dar said.

He called the conversion of the house “state terrorism”.

His house is going to be inaugurated as a shelter home by the province’s Social Welfare Department today (Saturday). Forty people will be given a place to stay in the house. Metal bunkbeds have been set up in what was once a living room. Each room is air-conditioned. Separate rooms have been set up for women.

The former finance minister also claimed that NAB’s decision to declare him an absconder was “baseless and false”. “Everyone knows that the allegations that I haven’t filed my tax returns in the last two years are false,” he said.

“Each return of mine has been paid for the past 36 years and everything is documented,” Dar said. He claimed that his case was being investigated with prejudice.

“I have proof of my innocence and I can show it to the world in a global conference but I’m waiting for the right time,” the PML-N leader said.

Dar added that he has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against NAB’s verdict.

He had left Pakistan in 2017 on the pretence of getting medical treatment abroad and never returned.

On May 8, 2018 he was ordered by the Supreme Court to return to the country. The FIA even sough Interpol’s help for his return, however, on November 7, 2019 Interpol declared there was insufficient evidence against him for his extradition.