‘Is Pakistan bringing back the students in China or not?’

The Islamabad High Court has given the federal government till February 28 to make a decision if it is going to bring back the students stuck in China following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The government has been instructed to devise a policy at the next meeting of the federal cabinet.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked on Saturday that many countries have evacuated their students from China. The government should take some action on this, he added.

A representative of the Foreign Office told the court that China is taking care of the Pakistani students there, adding that WhatsApp and WeChat groups have been made too. “We won’t leave the students alone.”

The parents of the students said that they just want to meet their kids and are stressed about the situation in China.

A man said that it has become very difficult for him to go home every night as he doesn’t know what to tell his wife. The government is confused over everything, he added.

I just want to tell Prime Minister Imran Khan that if we can stage a sit-in with him for three months, then we can protest for our children too, one father said.

The parents have threatened to stage a protest at D-Chowk if their demands aren’t met.

They also held a press conference in Islamabad at which they said that they had sent their children to China to get a better education. Unfortunately, the government is being unfair to our kids, they said.

“We want our children back in Pakistan,” a parent said. The government can make space and keep them in the country, they said.

The PM, chief justice and army chief should bring our children back, one of them added.