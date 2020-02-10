Is Karachi police working with gutka mafia, court asks

The Sindh High Court expressed its anger at the Karachi police and the provincial government for not being able to implement the gutka ban.

It has been five months since the court imposed a ban on the sale of gutka. Why hasn’t the law been passed yet, the court asked.

The summary is with the Sindh chief minister, the advocate-general told the court.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal said that research has revealed that gutka causes cancer. “We still don’t understand why no law has been made,” he added.

The operation against gutka sellers has become very slow, the court remarked. Reports suggest that the police are working with the gutka mafia. “Is this true?”

A Rangers representative appeared in court too. He said the Rangers are willing to help the police in the operation. Only the police, however, have the authority to take action against gutka sellers, the representative added.

The court has summoned a joint report by the police and Rangers on the matter in three weeks. The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority has been issued notices too.

On October 8, 2019, the court ordered strict legal action people selling gutka. It ruled that cases should be registered against the sellers under Section 337-A (intentionally causing hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Sindh Prohibition Of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale And Use Of Gutka And Mainpuri Bill, 2019 has proposed six years imprisonment for people who chew gutka along with a fine of Rs500,000.