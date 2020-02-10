Indian soldier killed in retaliatory fire across LoC: ISPR

Indian troops have resorted to unprovoked fire of mortars and heavy weapons in Jandrot and Nikial Sectors along the LoC in the last 24 hours, says the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Deliberate targeting of civilians in Jabbar Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages of Kotli district left 10 innocent civilians, including two children and two women, seriously injured, the ISPR said in a statement issued on Monday.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility for necessary care.

The military’s media wing said that the Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing.

One Indian soldier was killed, three were injured, including a major, while substantial damage was inflicted on Indian posts, the statement said.

On February 8, a man was martyred and a woman injured by Indian firing along the LoC. The incident took place in Chirikot Sector, said the military’s media wing.

On February 4, a night before Kashmir Solidarity Day, four civilians were injured in Leepa Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a ceasefire violation by Indian troops across the LoC.

The military’s media wing had said the injured included two women, a child and man.

Pakistan had condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces and a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission was summoned by the Foreign Office to register its strong protest over the ceasefire violations.

Indian Charge d’ Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned at the Foreign Office on Monday and a strong protest was lodged over the ceasefire violations by India in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, South Asia & SAARC Director-General Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry underscored that such senseless Indian acts are a clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms.

He said such aggressive acts by India further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and stability.